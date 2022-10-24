 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The "Perfect Storm" of Inflation: 10 Reasons

Numerous (sometimes uncontrollable) forces have come together to fuel the economy’s current inflationary spike. Here are the standouts:

1. Trump/Ryan/McConnell tax cuts.

2. COVID pandemic—businesses making up for 2 years lost income.

3. Trump emergency pandemic checks to citizens/businesses. Biden emergency pandemic checks to citizens/businesses.

4. Unabated (reckless?) spending by consumers despite inflation.

5. Putin’s murderous war against Ukraine.

6. Pandemic related global shipping stoppages/bottlenecks/supply shortages.

7. Long overdue minimum wage increases.

8. Price gauging by some American businesses who feel unconstrained by integrity or patriotism.

9. Multi-layered global inflationary forces.

10. Historically low interest rates.

In sharp contrast to the dishonest and hysterical politicizing by Conservative politicians, industry leaders, and media talking heads, it should come as no surprise to the astute among us that inflation is an expected result when forces such as these come together.

Ron Rude

West side

