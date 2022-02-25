Letter: The Pig Nation

I would first like to admit that this stone-thrower is not without sin. I, approaching the age of 67, grew up in a middle class household never wanting for necessities. My parents never purchased a new television nor a new car. They had the same refrigerator for as long as I remember until my dad passes away when I was in my '30s. My dad tended to hoard canned food which he bought on sale (child of the depression). Today many people demand new televisions, computers, and cell phones when the old ones work fine. Multinational corporations make huge profits off our addiction to the new. A lot of that profit goes to China whom must of us profess to detest. The current inflation is a symptom of our addiction to overseas goods. In the long run we would be much better off paying higher prices for better goods manufactured in the U.S. with less transportation costs. And don't get me started on the environmental cost.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
