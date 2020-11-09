 Skip to main content
Letter: The Plan to Nullify the People
Arizona, your votes are in peril! An excellent article can be found on the internet written by Berton Gellman from back on September 23. In it, he lays out the method Trump will use to override the will of the people to retain power. This action is about to play out in Arizona and other battleground states. He wishes to use doubt and his repeated falsehoods to convince the state legislature that the integrity of the ballots are uncertain and that the state needs to choose which candidate will get the electoral votes. Our Republican led legislature would then back him, completely eliminating your voice. Republican parties from other states are telling Trumpists to write our Republican state representatives to pressure them to choose this path. It is already in motion! We ALL must stand up for our votes and send a letter to every single member in the state legislature so they know our outrage.

Brian Thaxton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

