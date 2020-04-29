Letter: The plight of small businesses in the coronavirus pandemic

Re: the April 23 article "Aid isn't reaching the truly small firms that need it."
As a small business owner, it was encouraging to see a Letter to the Editor and an Op Ed piece in Thursday’s edition of the Star both of which articulated some of the issues faced by small business owners in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. It seems that in the rush to preserve jobs, the creators of many of those jobs have been routinely neglected, so a growing awareness of our plight is encouraging. In addition to a lack of real support for small business owners, we are asked to navigate a complex maze of government sponsored programs without the aid of secretarial, accounting, or legal staffs available to larger businesses. As far as I can see, the nature and availability of programs tailored to true small businesses need to be clearly spelled out and implemented as soon as possible in order that we (small businesses) will be able to survive the crunch that is on the near horizon.
Sandra Marshall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!