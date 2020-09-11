 Skip to main content
Letter: The Police Citizen Divide
It is clear that there is a growing divide between citizens and those sworn to protect them - police. As I enter my medicare years and as a middle class white person I am dismayed at the number of my contemporaries that have a growing dislike of the police. Even during the tumultuous early '70s , because of my upbringing, I had respect for the police. Now I have doubts. My recent encounters with police have been very uncomfortable. I have found the officers aggressive and disrespectful. It seems like there is a handcuff first and determine innocence later policy. I don't understand why many police are so supportive of the gun culture we have and at the same time seem so fearful of the public. I know, having grown up around guns, that many people that identify with the militia movements see police as their enemy.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

