Letter: The Political Conventions further emphasize that there is a divided USA

The messages from the opposing Political Parties are vastly different. From the Democrats you hear, when we win the election we will work to improve your life EVEN if you oppose us. From the Republicans you hear, that if we should lose the riots you see in Portland and Kenosha will come to your neighborhood wherever you live in America. It appears that the Republican Party has morphed into the Party of Trumpism. Perhaps as many as 25% of the President's supporters believe everything he says. The rest of the Republicans who have stayed with him, because they like his policies, fear his reactions if they dare to criticize him. It is a very sad and frightening problem. With the Democrats, the goals are the same, although the ways to get there are different. With the Republicans it is the way of TRUMP, or else!
Ralph Prince
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
