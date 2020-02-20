Letter: The Political Divide

First, I admit to being a “deplorable.” Yes, I believe we are much better off now due to President Trumps policies. Unfortunately, I cannot have a civil conversation with friends and family that don’t want to hear anything good said about Trump or want to see him booted from office and put in jail. When I hear statements like this, I smile and move on to another topic. When someone is filled with so much hate, anger, and vitriol it is impossible to calmly discuss the subject. It only makes me more supportive of the President. The President is not afraid to take on the intellectual elites and media. This is what attracted me to him during the election. Since the election the media has fanned the flames of never Trumpism 24/7. His failure to bow down to these groups has resulted in the continual bias in their reporting and commentary. I am seriously concerned about what things will be like after he wins the 2020 election.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.