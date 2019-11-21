Re: the Nov. 14 letter "Finally, a voice of reason on impeachment."
Part of a recent letter.
“Certainly, our democracy, indeed any democracy, cannot flourish in this environment. The continuation of this approach bodes negatively for the future of our democracy.”
All very true and if we swap Rs for Ds the situation would be the same.
We do not have a true democracy but a representative one. The founders hoped this would prevent the present mess.
George Washington: “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism." John Adams “There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide,” and James Madison in Federalist 10 that “Democracies have, in general, been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths."
Conclusion:The natural evolution of a democracy.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
