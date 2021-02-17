 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The political future is....
View Comments

Letter: The political future is....

  • Comments

So…what about the future? Forty-three (86%) Senate Republicans voted to ignore more actions of an amoral President of the United States of America. The senators further enabled a lying, incompetent and obsessively narcissistic man-child who fought like hell to bully his way during his four years in the White House.

With the Republican Party’s silent approval, he fraudulently concocted a totally false story that he won the election he lost by millions of votes.

Mitch McConnell, finally, after the trial was over, blasted Trump about the change-the-election-outcome rally Trump planned and organized that turned extremely violent and fatal.

Seven (14%) Republican Senators listened to the presentation of charges against the organizer of the Save America rally and had the conscience to vote “guilty”.

The 43 (86%) who voted “not guilty”, ignored the well-described charges put before them. Their vote was simply partisan. Lindsey Graham Sunday talked about Trump’s role in the 2022 election.

A continuing nasty future lies ahead.

Wayne Beal

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News