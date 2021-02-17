Letter: The political future is....

So…what about the future? Forty-three (86%) Senate Republicans voted to ignore more actions of an amoral President of the United States of America. The senators further enabled a lying, incompetent and obsessively narcissistic man-child who fought like hell to bully his way during his four years in the White House.
With the Republican Party’s silent approval, he fraudulently concocted a totally false story that he won the election he lost by millions of votes.
Mitch McConnell, finally, after the trial was over, blasted Trump about the change-the-election-outcome rally Trump planned and organized that turned extremely violent and fatal.
Seven (14%) Republican Senators listened to the presentation of charges against the organizer of the Save America rally and had the conscience to vote “guilty”.
The 43 (86%) who voted “not guilty”, ignored the well-described charges put before them. Their vote was simply partisan. Lindsey Graham Sunday talked about Trump’s role in the 2022 election.
A continuing nasty future lies ahead.
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.