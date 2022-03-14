 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Politician
Letter: The Politician

Putin was asked after the election what he thought of Biden.  His answer simply was that Biden is nothing more than a "politician". In other words he didn't really respect Biden at all.  Biden has been a Washington figure for five decades. Everything he favored he's now against, everything he was against he now favors.  That's a "politician".  He has no convictions.  Which way does the wind blow? What are the optics?  How do the polls read?  That's the guidance of a "politician". The record shows he's plagiarized, he's cheated, he spins and he lies … it's Biden’s brand of politics and all true. It appears that ideology has now created the debacle and carnage in Ukraine.  One thing for sure, he never has been, and still isn't, a competent leader!  And yet, here he is at the top and unable to be decisive and act in face of the facts.  Yep, Biden is nothing more than a “politician”.

Dave Efnor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

