Letter: The Politician

Putin was asked after the election what he thought of Biden. His answer simply was that Biden is nothing more than a "politician". In other words he didn't really respect Biden at all. Biden has been a Washington figure for five decades. Everything he favored he's now against, everything he was against he now favors. That's a "politician". He has no convictions. Which way does the wind blow? What are the optics? How do the polls read? That's the guidance of a "politician". The record shows he's plagiarized, he's cheated, he spins and he lies … it's Biden’s brand of politics and all true. It appears that ideology has now created the debacle and carnage in Ukraine. One thing for sure, he never has been, and still isn't, a competent leader! And yet, here he is at the top and unable to be decisive and act in face of the facts. Yep, Biden is nothing more than a “politician”.
Dave Efnor
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.