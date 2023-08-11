We’re in an era where many of our current norms are being replaced for political purposes. Calmness is being replaced by fear; our sanguine mindset is being replaced by angry negativity and our truth is being replaced by lies. Our politicians whom have been considered somewhat trustworthy ten or so years ago are now being replaced by a new breed of autocratic politicians that can’t be trusted. Honesty is being replaced by deception. Our quasi-democracy is being replaced by authoritarianism, and our collective nature is being replaced by division. We are engaged in a battle between virtues and vices, where vices are trying to replace our virtues. When kindness is being replaced by hate, we are on a dangerous path. Few recognize the political system that is attempting this transition/ replacement. It’s known as fascism, and it’s also known as a nation killer. It attempts to replace reality with unreality. Authoritarianism is sold with lies and fantasy, and it seems to have many willing customers.