Letter: The Politics Surrounding Food Insecurity

Dear Editor: Our polarized political society is the single most significant cause of food insecurity in our nation.

The lack of affordable housing and unemployment contributes to rising food insecurity rates, as our political society struggles to introduce legislation which could finally allow food insecurity to permeate the scene of politics

As the debates ahead of midterms took place, I watched how politicians firmly stood for positions on abortion, same-sex marriage, etc. All very important topics. However, food security remained off the discussion. In order to progress as a nation, our social problems must be addressed.

However, not all hope is lost. There are those who understand the vulnerability in our society, and address the issue. Alaska Rep. Peltola introduced a bill regarding veteran food insecurity, which passed the House of Representatives. What we need in our polarized society is to support societal progress like this, rather than advancing our own political agendas.

As a member and volunteer for UNICEF USA I am familiar with the significance of food security.

Fatimah Amer

Downtown