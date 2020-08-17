You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: The Poll Tax is Alive and Well
Letter: The Poll Tax is Alive and Well

Perhaps you’ve thought something like, “wouldn’t it be great if the President just told the truth?” Well, he recently did and I’m here to tell you that it wasn’t so great. President Trump said he would slow down the mail and he did. I’m a disabled senior citizen. As such, I do not drive. I rely on mail in ballots to participate in our elections. The Arizona primary election was this past Tuesday (4 August.) I received my ballot through the U.S. Mail on the previous Thursday (30 July.) I knew there was no way that I could fill it in and send it back in time for it to be counted in the election. As I feel that voting is important, I paid the poll tax (in the form of Uber fares, nearly $34) to deliver my ballot to the nearest polling place. The 24th Amendment to the Constitution banned poll taxes.

David Stein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

