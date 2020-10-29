Letter: THE POPE AND THE COURT

A lot of the press has been dedicated to Trump’s affinity for authoritarian leaders: Vladimir Putin, Recep Erdogan, Kim Jong-un, and Xi Jinping…but largely missed is the fact that Trump depends heavily on another authoritarian leader, the Pope, to keep him in power. There were already four Catholics on the nine-member Court in 2018 … which meant that Trump’s appointment of a fifth “papist,” Brett Kavanaugh, gave the Pope a majority on the Court. Trump’s seating of Amy Coney Barrett will give the Pope a super majority of two thirds on the Court. That is something that was greatly feared in 1961 when JFK became president. But it took an authoritarian president, not a Catholic one, to make it happen.
John P Gallagher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
