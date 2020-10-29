 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: THE POPE AND THE COURT
View Comments

Letter: THE POPE AND THE COURT

A lot of the press has been dedicated to Trump’s affinity for authoritarian leaders: Vladimir Putin, Recep Erdogan, Kim Jong-un, and Xi Jinping…but largely missed is the fact that Trump depends heavily on another authoritarian leader, the Pope, to keep him in power. There were already four Catholics on the nine-member Court in 2018 … which meant that Trump’s appointment of a fifth “papist,” Brett Kavanaugh, gave the Pope a majority on the Court. Trump’s seating of Amy Coney Barrett will give the Pope a super majority of two thirds on the Court. That is something that was greatly feared in 1961 when JFK became president. But it took an authoritarian president, not a Catholic one, to make it happen.

John P Gallagher

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News