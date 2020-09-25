Letter: THE Populist Trump Base

The letter of 9/23 illustrates the populist part of Trumps base is impenetrable since it is rife with conspiracy theories, misinformation, lack of factual knowledge and indifference. Contrary to the letters statements there is no move to remove the second amendment that takes a super majority of the states. Protecting the electoral college is also a state function. The election of Trump does not guarantee a supreme court nominee since that's a senate function. Being able to praise God without fear is a constitutional right and little fear is evident in this area.. Trump, a draft dodger, is hardly a supporter of veterans with his comments on John McCain and those who lost their lives during the various wars. As for affordable health care Trump spent four years trying to destroy the ACA. This base cannot be reasoned with it must be outvoted and that's Trumps greatest fear.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
