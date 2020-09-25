 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: THE Populist Trump Base
View Comments

Letter: THE Populist Trump Base

The letter of 9/23 illustrates the populist part of Trumps base is impenetrable since it is rife with conspiracy theories, misinformation, lack of factual knowledge and indifference. Contrary to the letters statements there is no move to remove the second amendment that takes a super majority of the states. Protecting the electoral college is also a state function. The election of Trump does not guarantee a supreme court nominee since that's a senate function. Being able to praise God without fear is a constitutional right and little fear is evident in this area.. Trump, a draft dodger, is hardly a supporter of veterans with his comments on John McCain and those who lost their lives during the various wars. As for affordable health care Trump spent four years trying to destroy the ACA. This base cannot be reasoned with it must be outvoted and that's Trumps greatest fear.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News