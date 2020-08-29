Letter: The Post Office

At 65, I have found the Post Office a comfort. It is old reliable. Many postal workers have touched my life over the years in California, Colorado and, now, Arizona. They went the extra mile and delivered a smile. A packaged deal! The postal workers are frontline workers. We assume they will always be there through thick and thin, monsoon and drought, heat and cold. The postal workers have endured over time.
The postal workers are my connection to humanity. I listen for the postal truck as it delivers my daily dose of letters, packets and/or surprises. Junk mail is a welcome sight! In lockdown, it was a sense of continuity and sanity.
When an outside force tries to mess with reliability, it irritates me. The pandemic has raised concerns and I wonder how we are protecting these essential workers. They have been pushed to their limits and now they need our support. Thank your local postal worker!
Paula Palotay
Marana
