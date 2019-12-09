It is obvious that articles of impeachment will be approved before the end of the year. Now, let's assume that the Senate Republicans show courage and/or a desire for self-preservation, and the two-thirds margin is reached to convict, and remove the President from office. End of story? Not necessarily.
Donald Trump has eligibility to run for, and serve, one more term as President. That's right: he could be given a vacation, and sworn in again on January 20, 2021.
He could be renominated as the Republican candidate, or run as an independent. There is a remedy.
Removal from office requires two-thirds. By a simple majority, the Senate can vote to disqualify from further office under the United States. Someone had better think about including a disqualification count; there is no punishment for a charge not brought and tried.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.