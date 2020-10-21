Letter: The Power of Your Vote

Your vote can restore dignity and the rule of law throughout our government and its agencies by electing candidates who will ensure that our civil and human rights are universally protected. Your vote can save lives by electing candidates who will support affordable healthcare for all of us who depend on it. Your vote can revitalize our economy by electing candidates who will reinvest in small businesses and the public schools and colleges that support them. Your vote can protect our increasingly fragile environment from further damage by electing candidates who support clean, renewable energy. Your vote can increase our national security by electing candidates who will regain the respect of our allies and reclaim our voice in international affairs and peacekeeping. Your vote has the power to make the world a better, safer place for all of us. Now more than ever, we need you to exercise the power of your vote.
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
