Letter: The Power Play for the Crown of America and the Throne
Watching the convoluted and treacherous clandestine-espionage that the Democrats are doing to compromise the Voting-Process and subvert the will of The People: I feel I'm watching a modern-day version of "Becket", or "The Lion in Winter". Bring in "Richard the III" as Biden.

It's a Power Play like it was in the middle ages. The King's Crown against the Church; Both held Brutal Powers back in the middle ages, and it's playing out here today.

The Liberal/Democrats are creating a new version of the King's Court, which our Founding Fathers fought with their Blood to Avoid.

Congress, with no Term-Limits, have become the King's Magistrates, Barons and Lords. And their play for power is to bring America back to a pre-independence "King's-Hierarchy"; where our Constitution is used not to constrain the Federal Government; but used against the Citizens of America - Where Congress and the Democrats are modern day Red-Coats - and our Rulers.

Richard Loyal French

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

