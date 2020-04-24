Letter: The present crisis

The mightiest ran out of nasal swaps to lead the world in the magnitude of infection and death. The Chinese Communist Party’s coverup delayed the warning; but see how Taiwan handled it! Let’s examine ourselves. Many clamors for a quick return to normal. What normal? Didn’t the old norm usher in the crisis? Didn’t that norm widen the wealth and heath gap to harm the poor more extensively? Wasn’t it rooted in greed and distrust? Unless we see our inter-connectedness and seek a new norm, the pandemic’s victims would have suffered and died in vain, as the next crisis, the Climate Change, intensifies. Poet J. R. Lowell’s "The Present Crisis" (1845) has this verse:
“Once to every man and nation comes a moment to decide,
In the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side;
Some great cause, God’s new Messiah, offering each the bloom or blight,
And the choice goes by forever ’twixt that darkness and that light.”
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
