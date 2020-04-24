Letter: The present crisis
View Comments

Letter: The present crisis

The mightiest ran out of nasal swaps to lead the world in the magnitude of infection and death. The Chinese Communist Party’s coverup delayed the warning; but see how Taiwan handled it! Let’s examine ourselves. Many clamors for a quick return to normal. What normal? Didn’t the old norm usher in the crisis? Didn’t that norm widen the wealth and heath gap to harm the poor more extensively? Wasn’t it rooted in greed and distrust? Unless we see our inter-connectedness and seek a new norm, the pandemic’s victims would have suffered and died in vain, as the next crisis, the Climate Change, intensifies. Poet J. R. Lowell’s "The Present Crisis" (1845) has this verse:

“Once to every man and nation comes a moment to decide,

In the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side;

Some great cause, God’s new Messiah, offering each the bloom or blight,

And the choice goes by forever ’twixt that darkness and that light.”

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News