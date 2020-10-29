 Skip to main content
Letter: The Presidency
The spoken word, the written word, the optical presentation(s) have recently provided undeniable evidence of the corruption within and around the Biden family! And more yet to come! The inability to see something so glaringly visible may be attributed to being blind in one eye and unable to see through the other one! Or, as the mainstream media is famous for doing, they look away! The evidence of corruption mentioned is ample reason to disqualify and prevent the leader of this family from continuing to pursue the position he covets! However the main, and as visible,evidence as the corruption is, the most salient reason is the fact that Joe Biden's brain-housing group is functioning(?) at a seriously diminished capacity! He is "DAIN-BRAMAGED"! The election is for POTUS,folks! Can't see it? Really!? Lord have mercy!

Robert Powers

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

