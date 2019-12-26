Letter: The Presidency

It's not Trump, it’s everyone around him!
His first government job was President, a position with no training! Ever see Corporate drop someone in your business organization that is clueless? Pity them or despise them, they need help. Enter advisors, some honest, some want to use the guy for their own means. If he doesn't know the business, he can't tell them apart! His job was to drain the swamp, but he's right in with the snakes and alligators!
Here's my observation: 1) Those chosen by Trump have high rates of turnover, 2) the White House has a lot of back room office politics, and 3) the Stock Market is unusually volatile. It goes up and down, suspiciously often on the basis of Trump’s last tweet. If one had his ear, and was good at planting ideas, and at guessing the next tweet, that person could make a bundle. Can we connect the dots?
Is he being used and is too trusting to know it?
Michael Burdoo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.