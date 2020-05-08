Letter: The presidency

In response to the stimulus check with Trump's signature on it - you can be assured it was borrowed money. Even the "great" economy was juiced by nearly a trillion dollars a year borrowed from future generations.
Trump is the last person on whom the country should bestow the obligation of digging us out of 'his' four years of failures, with the handling of the Corono virus on top. We need a president willing to work for ALL Americans, one who will surround himself with knowledgeable, competent people - one who believes in a strong and just government. We need one who will repair relations with our allies; one who accepts his responsibilities ... and does not feel the need to always blame others. The American people did not want a "King".
Ted & Emily Morrison
Midtown
