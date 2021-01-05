Letter: The presidency

I hesitated writing this because the election is over and I feel this should be a time to heal, but there is an urgency that can't be overlooked. Trump is on the way out of office and like the petulant child he is, he will do as much as possible to "get even". The Republican Senators are the only people with ability to stop him and prevent further damage to our Democracy. They need to do an intervention before January 20. The evidence that he is uncontrollable and toxic is clear.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.