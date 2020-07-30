Letter: The President is not in charge

Careful reading of Article 2 of the US Constitution shows that the role of Commander in Chief assigned to the President applies only to the military forces of the United States. He is given the power to nominate, and on Senate confirmation appoint, the heads of the Executive Departments, and the power to demand from them written reports, but he is not given the authority to rewrite those reports, nor to command those Departments to do "whatever he wants." This was not left out by accident - under the prior governing document there were four Executive Departments while there was no Commander in Chief at all. The Tenth Amendment in the Bill of Rights asserts that powers not explicitly granted by the Constitution are denied to Constitutional agencies and officers. The nominating power therefore does not imply any supervisory or control power. The statutes must be followed; the will of the President is largely irrelevant. Even command of Federal police forces is not explicitly granted, only the issuance of their commissions.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
