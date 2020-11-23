 Skip to main content
Letter: The president is not the same as the country
Letter: The president is not the same as the country

I wanted to reply to a November 18 letter that said, “The Democrats hatred for the president and by extension the United States of America has created the toxic atmosphere – not President Trump.”

This letter writer seems to be equating the presidency with the country; i.e. you hate the president so therefore you must also hate the country. This is faulty logic and simply not true. I dislike Donald Trump but I also love my country.

And by the way, I decided to use the word dislike rather than hate. Hate is such an extreme and hurtful word that has been used way too much lately, so I thought it might be refreshing to give it a rest for a while.

Douglas Maul

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

