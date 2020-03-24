Letter: The president lied to all Americans

The media attention is focused on the president and his lies about COVID-19. He has denied all of his contradictory statements, while behind the cameras, he has now proposed dangerous social service cuts. As he often says, “Who knew? No one knew this could happen.”
Well, many did know. That’s why Hillary won by just barely under 3 million more votes. This president has always been a liar, a rabble-rouser and a trouble-maker, as well as a bankrupt person, in business and character.
His 2020 budget proposal calls for about $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years, achieved by moving payouts to block grants; an $845 billion reduction to Medicare spending over the next decade targeting a decrease in wasteful spending via lower prescription drug costs; and - surprise - a roughly $26 billion decrease in Social Security spending over the next 10 years. SS disability cuts of 50 percent to retroactive pay. Who knew he’d break his campaign promises? Everyone.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
