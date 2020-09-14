 Skip to main content
Letter: The President Lies
Making the case against Donald Trump is easy for me. He’s a liar. That’s it. That’s all that matters. Everybody knows it, no one denies it. It seems a lot of people are okay with it. I’m not okay with it.

I wonder how Trump supporters handle lying in their personal lives. If your doctor lies to you, are you fine with it? What about your plumber, your mechanic, financial or spiritual advisor, family members? If you won’t tolerate those people's lies, why would you tolerate your president's lies?

A buddy told me that Trump’s lies don’t matter. It’s what he does that matters, not what he says. Bullpucky. We literally don’t know what he’s doing because he lies about everything. Trump doesn’t just lie, he deceives. He does it to change our thinking. It works on a lot of people.

For me there’s a very good reason Donald Trump shouldn’t be president. He lies.

Steve Gray

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

