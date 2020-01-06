Letter: The President's Job

The President's job is defined in Article 2. In brief: command of the common defense, supervision (not command) of the Executive Departments, suggesting enactments to Congress, granting executive clemency, negotiating with foreign nations, naming of officers, reporting the State of the Union to Congress, issuing officers' commissions, calling emergency sessions of Congress, and taking that the law (enacted by Congress) be faithfully executed. If you go past the talking heads in the commercial media and ignore the pseudonymous drivel in social media you will find that President Trump not doing an actual good job on results. Empty positions. Bad command decisions. Poor diplomatic outcomes. Deceptive tax "reform". Obstruction of due process. Clemency for war criminals. Aiding Putin's interests instead of ours. Relying on the least reliable amateur sources instead of our sworn US-paid professionals. Packing the courts (which cannot reverse Roe v Wade, because an equal and opposite case cannot exist.) The stock market is always just one big default away from a crash, anyway. Good job, Donald.
David Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.