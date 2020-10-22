Letter: The President will destroy the country to be reelected, but won't reach into his own pocket

I see that the President's reelection committee has pulled its ads from several battleground states because of a lack of funds. I guess the President will threaten the integrity of the election through voter suppression and false claims of voting fraud, but he is not willing to reach into his own pocket to pay for his own campaign ads. He has called for white supremacist groups to "stand by" to help with his reelection, but his wallet won't see any action at all. What a cheapskate.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!