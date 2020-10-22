 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The President will destroy the country to be reelected, but won't reach into his own pocket
View Comments

Letter: The President will destroy the country to be reelected, but won't reach into his own pocket

I see that the President's reelection committee has pulled its ads from several battleground states because of a lack of funds. I guess the President will threaten the integrity of the election through voter suppression and false claims of voting fraud, but he is not willing to reach into his own pocket to pay for his own campaign ads. He has called for white supremacist groups to "stand by" to help with his reelection, but his wallet won't see any action at all. What a cheapskate.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News