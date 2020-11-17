 Skip to main content
Letter: the president
Letter: the president

He squats like a toad in the People's House, rage tweeting lies, watching Fox News and playing golf, while refusing to concede in spite of having his lawsuits thrown out of courts all over the country for lack of evidence, and his own Homeland Security people reporting that this was the fairest, most transparent and well-regulated election in American History. Meanwhile, the transition can't go forward because of this giant baby. Our country is going through one of the most dangerous periods in its history; our economy is on life support, nearly a quarter of a million of our friends and neighbors and family members are dead, a pandemic is raging out of control, and we are left with a president who has given up even pretending to govern. His Republican enablers are telling us to be patient while he "works through his loss". And they call Liberals snowflakes.

Carol Conniff

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

