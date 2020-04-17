Letter: The President
Letter: The President

The president refused to present the bad news of shutting things down, but he wants to be the one who gets credit for the good news opening things up, just like he wants his signature on stimulus checks. The President compared himself favorably to the villain in the Mutiny on the Bounty movie. The president will, illegally, defund the WHO despite all their necessary work for our country and the world. Worse yet, the president declares that he has "absolute power." Yes, if Obama, or George W, or Bill Clinton, or George H.W., or Ronald Reagan had declared for themselves "absolute power," I would have been outraged. Yet 40% of Americans think this is just fine? I want to understand.

Tim Gove

Marana

