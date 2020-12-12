 Skip to main content
Letter: the president
Dear Mr. President,

You lost. Your elite strike force of overpaid lawyers and investigators is 1 for 46 in court (in front of many conservative and sometimes Trump-appointed judges) for the simple reason that there is no evidence of fraud in the election. You lost because 81 million Americans are exhausted and want nothing else but to see you, your family, your convicted felon friends, your crazy lawyers, your incompetent staff, your succession of wildly untruthful spokespersons, and all the other occupants of the Trump Clown Car in our rearview mirrors.

Please go away now. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

A Weary American

Carol Conniff

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

