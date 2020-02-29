Letter: The Presidential Election
View Comments

Letter: The Presidential Election

I used to get upset with Trump, his policies, and his Mexican paid for wall. I am 73 and maybe have 20 years left. Sooo I have decided to just do what I can and see what happens because I can only change a minute portion of it. I have decided I am OK with Trump winning. I will be witness to the first time a President has been impeached twice. That should be quite a ride. On the other hand, if Trump looses things would be better off for everyone but Trump. What will remain for decades and decades is his wall. It will be interesting how that is viewed in 20 years. I hope I make it.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News