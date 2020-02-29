Letter: The Presidential Election

I used to get upset with Trump, his policies, and his Mexican paid for wall. I am 73 and maybe have 20 years left. Sooo I have decided to just do what I can and see what happens because I can only change a minute portion of it. I have decided I am OK with Trump winning. I will be witness to the first time a President has been impeached twice. That should be quite a ride. On the other hand, if Trump looses things would be better off for everyone but Trump. What will remain for decades and decades is his wall. It will be interesting how that is viewed in 20 years. I hope I make it.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.