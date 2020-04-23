Letter: The President's Signature

Re: the April 22 letter "Stimulus checks should have our signatures."
A letter writer in today's paper was so upset because the President's name was on the stimulus checks. Well, if she got her money by direct deposit, then she never saw a check. If it's coming to her in the mail and President Trump's name offends her so much, then maybe she should simply return it.
I hope she realizes that this money is actually taken from her tax dollars. Taxes most likely imposed on us by Democrats. President Trump has actually given us a bigger tax break on Form 1040 as well. But, like I said, if she is so offended by him, she can always give all of that money back. After all, I would hate to see someone offended by receiving extra money that was meant only to help them.
As for me, I welcome the stimulus money. It will help boost the economy here in Tucson.
Steven Barker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
