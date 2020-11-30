 Skip to main content
Letter: The press and covid scare tactics
Recent article by AP writer Mike Stobbe regarding Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is titled "motorcycle rally sparked infections in neighboring state". Articles such as this should always include the mathematics to allow people to assess the risk that the subject of the article posed. In this case, the writer says that the AP found that at least 290 people in 12 states tested positive for the covid after attending the motorcycle rally in Sturgis. Doing the math I find that 290 people out of 500,000 in attendance means the infection rate was .06%. This rate of infections is miniscule. Why do covid articles never include the death rates or infection rates, only "numbers"? What is important to the reader is the rate, not the number. Numbers are meaningless without the rate.

Jerry Bich

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

