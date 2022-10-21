 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Price of Democracy

I am fearful of our country’s swing toward authoritarianism and denial of the democratic process. The Republican Party has accepted the lies and pledges their allegiance to a megalomaniac, whose only agenda is ego.

If you look at Germany after WWI, inflation was insane, people needing wheelbarrows full of money to buy bread. Promises to make Germany great again certainly resonated with a defeated, starving population.

By comparison, Republicans are denying democracy because a gallon of gas is a dollar more. Are we that spoiled as a nation that we can’t accept that we are still recovering from the pandemic, that war in Ukraine has affected the price of oil, and that looking to a “strong” man to solve our problems is not the answer.

We have only to look at authoritarian governments around the world to know where this will lead: jail for dissidents; women back in “our place”; minorities scapegoated; loss of freedom for everyone.

Democracy should hinge on more than the price of gas.

Beth Dingman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

