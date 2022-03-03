Letter: The Price of Gas

The price of gas: the Russian war in Ukraine; the murder of innocent civilians; the destruction of communities, and environmental destruction.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the United States Department of Energy in 2020 the amount of oil imported by the United States from Russia was around 76,000 barrels per day, in 2021 that rose to around 209,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Currently the United States is importing around 595,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. With the cost of crude oil at around $92 per barrel we are sending around $54,740,000 per day to Russia to help to finance the Russian war machine.
Pray for the people of Ukraine, they have asked for our prayers and we should send them our prayers.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
