Letter: The price of infallibility

Over my business career, I would often berate myself over how long it took to get a project running well. Now retired, I can see that learning through trial and error is exactly what makes enterprises succeed. In our current national enterprise, we have a president that claims everything he does is perfect, including his off-the-cuff “gut” decisions. If anyone has the temerity to challenge the perfection of his thoughts or actions, President Trump lashes out, lies, shifts blame and belittles anyone that might offer any criticism, no matter how well-intended. This is a pattern everyone can see. Over and over again. Perhaps even worse, out of fear of being targeting by a vengeful president, virtually all the Republican congressional members are trapped into slavishly defending Trump’s claim of infallibility. Is it any surprise that a president that claims infallibility and demands ceaseless praise is driving the Country over a cliff?
Gordon Hamilton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
