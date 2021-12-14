Letter: the price of vigilantism

Kyle Rittenhouse got off scot-free? Maybe.
There is always the possibility that the federal government will indict him for violating the civil rights of the two victims that he killed with a gun that he possessed by circumventing the law.
More courtroom drama in the form of civil litigation for damages is assured.
Given the divisive nature of our current society, his future will be spent always looking over his shoulder.
And, if his heart is in the right place even though his head is somewhere that it should not be, returning to slumber after awakening in the middle of the night will prove difficult if not impossible.
From now on, Rittenhouse's presence will be a source of controversy thereby precluding any hope of a peaceful life.
Kyle Rittenhouse got off scot-free? Maybe not.
Rick Cohn
West side
