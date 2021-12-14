 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: the price of vigilantism
View Comments

Letter: the price of vigilantism

  • Comments

Kyle Rittenhouse got off scot-free? Maybe.

There is always the possibility that the federal government will indict him for violating the civil rights of the two victims that he killed with a gun that he possessed by circumventing the law.

More courtroom drama in the form of civil litigation for damages is assured.

Given the divisive nature of our current society, his future will be spent always looking over his shoulder.

And, if his heart is in the right place even though his head is somewhere that it should not be, returning to slumber after awakening in the middle of the night will prove difficult if not impossible.

From now on, Rittenhouse's presence will be a source of controversy thereby precluding any hope of a peaceful life.

Kyle Rittenhouse got off scot-free? Maybe not.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News