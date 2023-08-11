With each remark regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it's obvious that the Republican cult leader backs Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's designs of expansion in Europe. Make no mistake - his proclamation of withdrawing all support for Ukraine on his first day back in office demonstrates his commitment to Putin. Apparently the majority of Republicans are no longer concerned about Russian expansion in Europe . That the Republican party is OK with enabling Russian expansion is incredible. The party that used to rail against and demonize all things Russian! Today it is more important to embrace whatever their cult leader wants no matter how wrong or egregious . It is laughable that Marjorie Taylor Greene and the other MAGA extremists are justifying their stance as anti-war.