Letter: The problem of the border

The solution to the problem at the border is not at the border. No wall, even if impassible, will stop refugees from coming here to escape their local violence. A truly impassable wall is not feasible given the length of the land border and its terrain. To demand we secure the (un-securable) border first is to demand that nothing useful be done ever. We have enough statutes. We do not have enough civil servants, courtrooms, and housing facilities to carry out the laws we have. It requires an Act of Congress for money to be spent on what is needed to clear the existing backlog. The laws themselves are a hodgepodge. It will take another Act of Congress to straighten that mess out. Wall First is a stupid program. Paying the refugees cash to stay home would be cheaper and probably more effective. The solution, really, is in Congress