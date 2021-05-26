 Skip to main content
Letter: The Protect the Right to Organize (PRO)Act
Re: the may 19 article "PRO Act a threat to Arizona's economy."

There is no better way to pit American against American than by creating and passing the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The local and U.S. Chamber of Commerce should be commended for opening discussion on this proposed, horrible law (PRO Act a threat to Arizona's economy, May 19, 2021). The authors could have further emphasized that this law would reverse all Right to Work (RTW) laws in the 27 states where RTW laws have been passed by legislatures and signed into law by Governors, including Arizona's. The PRO Act would ultimately compel all workers, including the lowest paid workers and independent contractors, to either join their union or forfeit their job. The right to not join a union should be no less protected than the right to join a union. Senators Sinema and Kelly should be encouraged to remain opposed to this divisive legislation.

Bruce M. Prior

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

