Letter: The Public Health of Our Nation

With the US President positive with COVID-19, I thought, as a graduate public health student, “Finally, maybe the President will truly “get it” and take public health seriously.” As we saw, that’s not what happened. Instead, we watched the president leave in-patient hospital care, disregard infection control protocol, and do a “drive-by.”
Was this intended to boost morale? Because if it was, my morale and that of my colleagues has not been boosted. Instead I get a sinking feeling that’s taken over because the fate of our Nation’s health is in the hands of a man who has faced the coronavirus himself, and still disregards public health. How many more have to face illness, disability, and death?
We need a president who always wears a mask. We need present who cares about public health. We need a president who cares about the well-being of the American people.
Please consider the health of our nation when voting this month.
Alexa Roy
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
