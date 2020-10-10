 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Public Health of Our Nation
View Comments

Letter: The Public Health of Our Nation

With the US President positive with COVID-19, I thought, as a graduate public health student, “Finally, maybe the President will truly “get it” and take public health seriously.” As we saw, that’s not what happened. Instead, we watched the president leave in-patient hospital care, disregard infection control protocol, and do a “drive-by.”

Was this intended to boost morale? Because if it was, my morale and that of my colleagues has not been boosted. Instead I get a sinking feeling that’s taken over because the fate of our Nation’s health is in the hands of a man who has faced the coronavirus himself, and still disregards public health. How many more have to face illness, disability, and death?

We need a president who always wears a mask. We need present who cares about public health. We need a president who cares about the well-being of the American people.

Please consider the health of our nation when voting this month.

Alexa Roy

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News