Letter: The Q-Anon Party

The Republican party has become the Alex Jones, Q-Anon party. 70 – 80% of them believe and support the lies put forth in the Rudy Guiliani/Jenna Ellis/Sidney Powell press conference. (Note: Sidney Powell is Mike Flynn’s attorney). They claimed Trump’s “landslide victory” was stolen by an infusion of communist money from Venezuela, Cuba, and China. Also, local election officials from Atlanta, Detroit, Madison, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and other cities supposedly rigged their elections in a coordinated conspiracy with Biden. There were other absurd claims. Does this vast majority of Republicans also believe 9/11 was an inside job, that the Sandy Hook school massacre never happened, that Robert Mueller is a demon pedophile, and that Hillary Clinton is running a child sex ring out of a pizza parlor? Republican legislators do not refute this garbage, and are complicit in their silence. Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ike, and Ronald Reagan would be appalled.
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
