Letter: The Quandary Continues

The response in “Hypocrisy” continues the quandary regarding abortion vs. vaccination “rights”. He mentions abstinence to avoid potential pregnancies as if this is the only option to avoid pregnancy. Does he also favor other methods to avoid pregnancy other than abstinence, or is this also a choice taken away? If not, then once again individual choice is taken away, period.

Why should he not make the sacrifice to get the COVID vaccine, even with the risks, to protect himself and others from this disease. I guess he is not willing to make that sacrifice for others. His “right” to avoid or to choose the vaccine, no matter the consequences, allows for individual choice he is not willing to provide to those who wish to choose or to not choose abortion.

If we can save lives by forcing continued pregnancies, we also should be able to force vaccines to do the same. So again, the quandary remains.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley