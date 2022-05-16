 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Radical-right Party will have no platform for 2024-Why?

In 2020, Dems had a robust platform and charismatic politician leading to an almost 8 million vote victory.

Dems committed to protecting and advancing women’s rights to choose and reinstate support for Planned Parenthood.

The Rads supported a human life amendment to the Constitution to ensure the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections applied to children before birth and opposed funds for organizations involved in abortion. Why?

Dems would appoint Judges who are dedicated to the rule of law.

Rads would only appoint judges who “believed in the sanctity of life.” Why?

They differed on Education, Sex Ed, Medical Research, Scientific Funding, Health Care and Foreign Aid. Dems won!

Dems celebrated America’s history of religious pluralism and tolerance. They recognized countless acts of service of our faith communities and the importance of maintaining the separation between church and state already enshrined in our Constitution.

Rads urged repeal of the Johnson Amendment, which protects the integrity of tax-exempt organizations by ensuring they do not endorse or oppose political candidates. Why?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

