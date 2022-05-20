Letter: The Ravages of War and Famine

I have watched the horror of the murderous attacks on Ukraine, leaving me saddened, outraged and feeling helpless. The bombed out schools and hospitals, the obliteration of Mariupol, women and children huddled for two months in the bowels of a steel plant. The tearful goodbyes at train stations. The funerals, the mass graveyards. The heart-rending interviews with Ukrainians who have lost their homes or buried loved ones.

I suggest that to even begin to understand what this war has wrought on Ukrainians and to empathize with them you do the following: Close your eyes and picture the above scenario in your part of Tucson, in your immediate life. It’s your house, your neighbors, your grandchildren, your school, your hospital. Bodies on your street. Your son, in a trench somewhere, whom you may never see again.

Similar misery is occurring in places like Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Ethiopia. We owe it to all these people to empathize with their plight and respond as best we can.

Peter Bourque

Midtown

