Letter: The Reagan Myth

Re: the Feb. 6 letter "Reagan-era GOP would have convicted."

There is a ton of myth-making about Reagan and the 1980s—always describing him and his enablers in heroic terms.

But just focus on one semi-forgotten event—The Iran-Contra conspiracy.

There, Reagan deliberately and repeatedly (and of course secretly) funneled money to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua despite a clear cut Congressional prohibition.

This was a textbook example of an impeachable offense, yet Congress let Reagan serve out his term without any attempt at impeachment. Congress has been pathetic for a long time. It didn’t start with Trump.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

