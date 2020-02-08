Letter: The Reagan Myth

Re: the Feb. 6 letter "Reagan-era GOP would have convicted."
There is a ton of myth-making about Reagan and the 1980s—always describing him and his enablers in heroic terms.
But just focus on one semi-forgotten event—The Iran-Contra conspiracy.
There, Reagan deliberately and repeatedly (and of course secretly) funneled money to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua despite a clear cut Congressional prohibition.
This was a textbook example of an impeachable offense, yet Congress let Reagan serve out his term without any attempt at impeachment. Congress has been pathetic for a long time. It didn’t start with Trump.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
