Just for the heck of it I spent an evening listening to right-media. Wow! That Hunter Biden fellow sounds like a really bad guy. Apparently he is actually the one who surrendered West Point to the British during the Revolutionary War, shot Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater and coordinated the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Regular reading of the letters to the editor in the Arizona Daily Star, however, shows that we Tucsonans are much too smart to be fooled by such claims. We recognize that the person who is really responsible for these atrocities is Bill Walton.